Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes with 157 onboard, spokesman confirms

An Ethiopian Airlines flight travelling from Addis Ababa to Nairobi with 157 people aboard crashed on Sunday, the company confirmed in a statement.

"It is confirmed it happened 08.44," a spokesman who did not give his name, told the Reuters news agency.

The Boeing 737 plane is believed to have been carrying 149 passengers and eight crew members. It took off at 08:38 from Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia, the company said in a statement.

It crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa.

"At this time search and rescue operations are in progress and we have no confirmed information about survivors or any possible casualities," the airline said.

"Ethiopian Airlines staff will be sent to the accident scene and will do everything possible to assist the emergency services," it added.

'Deepest condolences'

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed offered his "deepest condolences to the families of those that have lost their loved ones," his office said on Twitter.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta wrote on Twitter that he is "saddened" by the crash.

"My prayers go to all the families and associates of those on board," he added.

October 2018

The flight was scheduled to land in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, at 10:25, according to Flight Radar, a website tracking air traffic.

According to the website, the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft had performed its first flight in October 2018.

Ethiopian Airlines was deemed the best African carrier last year by UK-based air travel consultancy Skytrax.

It reported carrying more than 10.6 million passengers in its 2017/2018 fiscal year, a 21% increase on the previous year and has a good safety ranking, scoring 6/7, according to Airlines Ratings.

The last major accident involving Ethiopian Airlines was in 2010 when a plane travelling from Beirut in Lebanon to Addis Ababa crashed in the Mediterranean Sea killing all 90 people aboard.

Four years earlier, an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed after being hijacked resulting in the death of 125 out of the 175 people on board.

This is a developing story. Our journalists are working to update it with the latest information.