Watch: Hottest gadgets at the Mobile World Congress

The world's biggest mobile tech show is underway in Barcelona and foldable phones are one of the main talking points - even though customers cannot touch them.

Apart from foldable mobiles, another innovation are the LG devices that can be used without touching the screen.

"We put our hands 10 cm away from the screen and without touching it, it recognises your veins. The possibility that there is someone with the same vein pattern as you, is 10 times lower than someone having the same fingerprints," Miguel Ángel Fernández, Marketing Director for LG said.

However, the congress is not all about the phones. Mixed virtual reality, 5G and AI have also dominated the agenda. Thanks to the HoloLens 2 people can interact with holograms - for now, it is only available for commercial use, but it will be released to the public eventually.

“Obviously there is a dream, there is world, where we are really going towards democratizing this kind of technology to all users. I think it will take us a little bit of time still,” Charlie Han, Product Manager for Microsoft HoloLens 2 said.

5G and AI also allow the next generation of robots to play the piano, make coffee or form a dance troupe.

“We are trying to build a robot as good as the human body, and our human body is a marvel from a robotics perspective: it is agile, strong, soft, dynamic, self-repairing so we are trying to imitate our muscles and the structure of our body,” Simon Trumel, robotic engineer said.

