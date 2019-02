Rights for Britons residing in countries across the European Union and vice versa could be protected by a "separate deal" during ongoing Brexit developments, despite British Prime Minister Theresa May saying this would not be possible without a brand new EU mandate.

The3million group, a grassroots organisation lobbying for the rights of EU nationals in the UK, said its lawyers had found that May's comment over the legality of negotiating a separate deal was "incorrect".

May had told MPs on Tuesday that without a new mandate, the EU did not have the "legal authority" to separate the issue of citizens' rights from the Brexit deal.

"This is a matter — unless it is part of the withdrawal agreement...good rights for citizens within the withdrawal agreement — for individual member states," she said.

The prime minister's comments came as she dismissed a Brexit amendment tabled by fellow Conservative MP, Alberto Costas, that sought to guarantee the rights of UK and EU citizens regardless of Brexit's eventual result.

The amendment specifically calls for a "joint EU-UK commitment to adopt part two of the withdrawal agreement on citizens' rights and ensure its implementation prior to the UK's exiting the European Union."

Despite May's dismissal, the amendment has received widespread support, with 141 MPs listed as signatories.

It was also one of five amendments selected by Parliament Speaker John Bercow to be debated and later voted upon by MPs on Wednesday.

Referring to legalities surrounding the amendment, should it be approved by parliament, the3million said a separate deal concerning citizens' rights could be signed under Article 50 "as the only agreement, or even as an initial agreement while negotiations on the rest of Article 50 continue."

The European Council can revise its "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" mandate at any time, the group said.

"The point of the amendment is to ask the European Council of 27 heads of state to change the existing mandate."

While the rights of EU and UK citizens remain somewhat confused, some of the EU27 published guidelines earlier this month on the immediate future of citizens' rights should the UK crash out of the EU without a deal on March 29.

But even with these guidelines, there are still no guarantees.

