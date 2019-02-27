Which Brexit amendments are British MPs debating in parliament?

British MPs are debating and are set to vote upon a number of tabled amendments through Wednesday in order to pave the way for the next steps in the Brexit process.

These votes are different to the "meaningful vote" promised on Tuesday by UK Prime Minister Theresa May, which could see MPs vote in March to extend Article 50, should they again reject her deal.

For Wednesday's events, the British government filed a motion to acknowledge May's promise and the ongoing UK-EU discussions, which cleared the path for MPs to table the amendments.

Speaker John Bercow then selected five to be debated throughout the afternoon.

Following the debate, MPs will vote on the amendments at 20:00 CET.

The amendments

Several amendments have been tabled from various corners of British politics, but just five were chosen by Speaker John Bercow for debate.

But what are they?

Labour Party ' Brexit negotiating position'

The Labour Party announced on Monday that its amendment would seek to force the government to adopt Labour's objectives, a list of the party's five demands, during Brexit negotiations.

These demands include a permanent UK-EU customs union, and a "close alignment" with the Single Market.

Rule out no-deal Brexit 'in any circumstances'

The Scottish National Party, led by Ian Blackford, tabled an amendment to ensure a no-deal Brexit is rejected "in any circumstances."

This amendment is particularly important in relation to May's promised meaningful votes in mid-March.

May warned parliament on Tuesday that a possible extension of Article 50 would be a one-off and would be brief, therefore creating a "sharper cliff-edge" in regards to an exit date.

READ MORE: Theresa May lays out plans for a possible Article 50 extension

Ensure an outcome is reached by March 18

A cross-party amendment led by Conservative MP Caroline Spelman and Labour MP Jack Dromey seeks a Brexit outcome is reached by March 18.

Should there not be an agreement on either a deal or a no-deal scenario by this date, the amendment states May would have already notified EU Council President Donald Tusk on the UK's desire to seek an extension on Article 50.

Securing the rights of UK and EU citizens post-Brexit

The amendment tabled by Conservative MP Alberto Costa maintains the rights of UK and EU citizens are protected.

"This issue transcends party politics, we are not dealing in borders or backstops, but people's lives and their livelihoods," Costa wrote Twitter on Wednesday.

"I have been hugely encouraged by the messages of support and hope received from thousands of EU citizens in the UK & UK citizens abroad.

'Ensure no backtracking' on vote to Article 50 extension

With cross-party support, the Labour Party's Yvette Cooper has tabled an amendment to ensure May's commitment to a mid-March "meaningful vote" remains firm.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Cooper said the amendment would bring forward legislation to "secure confirmation of the PM's commitment," and "ensure there is no backtracking from anyone in the Cabinet."