Which countries have been helped or hurt by the euro? | Raw Politics

The Euro was introduced as EU's official currency 20 years ago. However, this monetary transition has helped some countries more than others.

In a study published by the Centre of European Policy, the Euro has resulted in both economic highs and lows. On the upper-end of the spectrum are Germany and the Netherlands. Germany gained 1.9 trillion euros from the currency. The Netherlands was met with the second highest return, gaining 346 billion euros.

However, not all euro-using countries were met with such high returns. The study found that Italy and France have suffered from the euro transition. Italy lost 4.3 trillion euros and France lost 3.6 trillion.