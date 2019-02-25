Theresa May goes from Dancing Queen to pool shark with Italy's Conte

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure both at home and abroad as she aims to finally pocket Brexit.

Here she is playing pool with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on the sidelines of the EU-Arab League summit at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

From her cueing action, it looks as though the PM finds pool as tricky as Brexit negotiations, but Conte doesn't look like he can take advantage as his shot bounces off the cushion.

More than 20 European heads of state or government will be at the summit, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.