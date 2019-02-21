Dublin Airport temporarily suspends all flights due to 'drone sighting'

Dublin Airport was forced to temporarily suspend all flights on Thursday afternoon following a "confirmed sighting of a drone" near its airfield.

Several passengers took to Twitter asking how their journey would be affected, however, Dublin airport confirmed just a short while later that all flights had since resumed.

"The safety and security of our passengers is always our key priority," the airport said.

Airport drone-related incidents

While Thursday's incident at Dublin Airport appeared short-lived, it highlighted the ongoing issue and conversation about the recent spate of drone incidents at several airports worldwide in the last three months.

Just last week, "suspected drone activity" grounded all flights at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates.

Drone-related incidents also affected flights at London's Heathrow, and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, US, last month.

These incidents followed major disruption at the UK's Gatwick Airport in December, which affected hundreds of thousands of passengers travelling during the Christmas period.