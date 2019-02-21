Boy, 16, found guilty of rape and murder of girl, six

A boy, 16, has been found guilty of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl on the Isle of Bute in Scotland.

Alesha MacPhail's body was found in July 2018.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday (February 21).

“Words cannot express just how devastated I am to have lost my beautiful, happy, smiley wee girl,” said mother Georgina Lochrane. “I am glad that the boy who did this has finally been brought to justice and that he will not be able to inflict the pain on another family that he has done to mine.