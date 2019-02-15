Trump faces opposition over national emergency plan to fund Mexican wall

US President Donald Trump’s promise to call a national emergency in order to fund a wall on the Mexican border is provoking opposition from those who consider it to be an abuse of his constitutional powers.

Trump is set to agree a Congress bill on the federal budget, but then wants to use emergency powers to fund his electoral promise. Those powers were introduced in 1976, primarily to manage military emergencies

“Some say this now really highlights the danger of abuse concerning this forty year old act, Trump is bulldozing normal constitutional practice and really trying to put in practice a power grab,” Euronews journalist Alasdair Sandford told Good Morning Europe.

Watch the video in the player above