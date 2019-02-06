- Round Two: Trump said he would meet with Kim Jong Un later this month in Vietnam.
- Did not declare a state of emergency at the southern border. But about the wall? "I will get it built," the vowed.
- Said he wants people to "come into our country in the largest numbers ever," a deviation from the speech's text and a position he has not previously held.
- Gave a shout out to the record number of women elected to Congress, promoting members from both sides to break out in "USA!" chants as female members celebrated on the floor.
- Perhaps in a first the speech was briefly interrupted to sing "Happy Birthday" to Judah Samet, a survivor of the Holocaust and the shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue. He turned 81 today.
- Decried "ridiculous partisan investigations," possibly a reference to special counsel Robert Mueller.
- Democratic women wore white in honor of the women's suffrage movement. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also wore a brooch symbolizing the House's authority.
- 2020 Democratic hopefuls made political statements with their guest lists. Some even used Tuesday night as a fundraising opportunity.
- The president also sought to send a message with his invitees.
- Stacey Abrams delivered the official Democratic response to Trump. Xavier Becerra delivered a response in Spanish. And other Democrats sought to get a word in, too.
Top 10 highlights from Trump's State of the Union
-
CopyrightAndrew Harnik AP