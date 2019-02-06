Donald Trump's 2019 State of the Union transcript

Below is a transcript of Donald Trump's prepared script for his 2019 State of the Union speech, as issued by the White House.

Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the

United States, and my fellow Americans: We meet tonight at a moment of unlimited

potential. As we begin a new Congress, I stand here ready to work with you to

achieve historic breakthroughs for all Americans. Millions of our fellow citizens are

watching us now, gathered in this great chamber, hoping that we will govern not as

TWO PARTIES but as ONE NATION.

Trump's 2019 speech: Image represents the most common words Tagcrowd

Trump's 2018 State of the Union Tagcrowd

The agenda I will lay out this evening is not a Republican Agenda or a

Democrat Agenda. It is the agenda of the American People. Many of us campaigned

on the same core promises: to defend American jobs and demand FAIR TRADE for

American workers; to rebuild and revitalize our nation's infrastructure; to reduce the

price of healthcare and prescription drugs; to create an immigration system that is

safe, lawful, modern and secure; and to pursue a foreign policy that puts America's

interests first. There is a new opportunity in American politics, if only we have the

courage to seize it. Victory is not winning for our party. Victory is winning for our

COUNTRY. This year, America will recognize two important anniversaries that show

us the Majesty of America's Mission, and the Power of American Pride. In June, we

mark 75 years since the start of what General Dwight D. Eisenhower called the Great

Crusade -- the Allied liberation of Europe in World War II. On D-Day, June 6th, 1944,

fifteen thousand young American men jumped from the sky and sixty thousand more

stormed in from the sea, to save our civilization from tyranny.

Here with us tonight are three of those heroes: Private First Class Joseph

Reilly, Staff Sergeant Irving Locker, and Sergeant Herman Zeitchik. Gentlemen, we

salute you. In 2019, we also celebrate 50 years since brave young pilots flew a

quarter of a million miles through space to plant the American flag on the face of the

moon. Half a century later, we are joined by one of the Apollo 11 astronauts who

planted that flag: Buzz Aldrin.

This year American astronauts will go back to space on American rockets. In

the 20th century, America saved freedom, transformed science, and redefined the

middle class standard of living for the entire world to see. Now, we must step boldly

and bravely into the next chapter of this Great American Adventure, and we must

create a new standard of living for the 21st century.

An amazing quality of life for all of our citizens is within our reach. We can

make our communities safer, our families stronger, our culture richer, our faith

deeper, and our Middle Class bigger and more prosperous than ever before. But we

must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution -- and embrace the

boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good. Together,

we can break decades of political stalemate. We can bridge old divisions, heal old

wounds, build new coalitions, forge new solutions, and unlock the extraordinary

promise of America's future. The decision is ours to make. We must choose between

greatness or gridlock, results or resistance, vision or vengeance, incredible progress

or pointless destruction. Tonight, I ask you to choose GREATNESS. Over the last two

years, my administration has moved with urgency and historic speed to confront

problems neglected by leaders of BOTH parties over many decades.

In just over two years since the election, we have launched an unprecedented

economic boom -- a boom that has rarely been seen before. We have created 5.3

million new jobs and importantly added 600,000 new manufacturing jobs --

something which almost everyone said was impossible to do, but the fact is, we are

just getting started. Wages are rising at the fastest pace in decades, and growing for

blue collar workers, who I promised to fight for, faster than anyone else. Nearly 5

million Americans have been lifted off food stamps. The U.S. economy is growing

almost twice as fast today as when I took office, and we are considered far and away

the hottest economy anywhere in the world. Unemployment has reached the lowest

rate in half a century. African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American

unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded. Unemployment

for Americans with disabilities has also reached an all-time low. More people are

working now than at any time in our history -- 157 million.

We passed a massive tax cut for working families and doubled the child tax

credit. We virtually ended the estate, or death, tax on small businesses, ranches, and

family farms. We eliminated the very unpopular Obamacare individual mandate

penalty -- and to give critically ill patients access to life-saving cures, we passed

RIGHT TO TRY. My Administration has cut more regulations in a short time than any

other administration during its entire tenure. Companies are coming back to our

country in large numbers thanks to our historic reductions in taxes and regulations.

We have unleashed a revolution in American Energy -- the United States is

now the number one producer of oil and natural gas in the world. And now, for the

first time in 65 years, we are a net exporter of energy. After 24 months of rapid

progress, our economy is the envy of the world, our military is the most powerful on

earth, and America is winning each and every day.

Members of Congress: the State of our Union is Strong. Our country is vibrant

and our economy is thriving like never before. On Friday, it was announced that we

added another 304,000 jobs last month alone -- almost double what was expected.

An economic miracle is taking place in the United States -- and the only thing that

can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations. If there is

going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just

doesn't work that way! We must be united at home to defeat our adversaries

abroad. This new era of cooperation can start with finally confirming the more than

300 highly qualified nominees who are still stuck in the Senate -- some after years of

waiting. The Senate has failed to act on these nominations, which is unfair to the

nominees and to our country. Now is the time for bipartisan action. Believe it or not,

we have already proven that it is possible.

In the last Congress, both parties came together to pass unprecedented

legislation to confront the opioid crisis, a sweeping new Farm Bill, historic VA

reforms, and after four decades of rejection, we passed VA Accountability so we can

finally terminate those who mistreat our wonderful veterans. And just weeks ago,

both parties united for groundbreaking Criminal Justice Reform.

Last year, I heard through friends the story of Alice Johnson. I was deeply

moved. In 1997, Alice was sentenced to life in prison as a first-time non-violent drug

offender. Over the next two decades, she became a prison minister, inspiring others

to choose a better path. She had a big impact on that prison population -- and far

beyond. Alice's story underscores the disparities and unfairness that can exist in

criminal sentencing -- and the need to remedy this injustice. She served almost 22

years and had expected to be in prison for the rest of her life. In June, I commuted

Alice's sentence -- when I saw Alice's beautiful family greet her at the prison gates,

hugging and kissing and crying and laughing, I knew I did the right thing -- Alice is

here with us tonight. Alice, thank you for reminding us that we always have the

power to shape our own destiny.

Inspired by stories like Alice's, my administration worked closely with

members of both parties to sign the First Step Act into law. This legislation reformed

sentencing laws that have wrongly and disproportionately harmed the AfricanAmerican community. The First Step Act gives non-violent offenders the chance to

re-enter society as productive, law-abiding citizens. Now, states across the country

are following our lead. America is a nation that believes in redemption.

We are also joined tonight by Matthew Charles from Tennessee. In 1996, at

age 30, Matthew was sentenced to 35 years for selling drugs and related offenses.

Over the next two decades, he completed more than 30 Bible studies, became a law

clerk, and mentored fellow inmates. Now, Matthew is the very first person to be

released from prison under the First Step Act. Matthew, on behalf of All Americans:

WELCOME HOME.

Now, Republicans and Democrats must join forces again to confront an urgent

national crisis. Congress has 10 days left to pass a bill that will fund our government,

protect our homeland, and secure our Southern Border. Now is the time for

Congress to show the world that America is committed to ending illegal immigration

and putting the ruthless coyotes, cartels, drug dealers, and human traffickers OUT OF

BUSINESS. As we speak, large, organized caravans are on the march to the United

States. We have just heard that Mexican cities, in order to remove the illegal

immigrants from their communities, are getting trucks and buses to bring them up to

our country in areas where there is little border protection. I have ordered another

3,750 troops to our Southern Border to prepare for the tremendous onslaught. This

is a MORAL issue. The lawless state of our Southern Border is a threat to the safety,

security and financial well-being of all Americans. We have a moral duty to create an

immigration system that protects the lives and jobs of our citizens. This includes our

obligation to the millions of immigrants living here today, who followed the rules and

respected our laws. LEGAL immigrants enrich our nation and strengthen our society

in countless ways. I want people to come into our country, but they have to come in

legally.

Tonight, I am asking you to defend our very dangerous southern border out of

LOVE and DEVOTION to our fellow citizens and to our country. No issue better

illustrates the divide between America's WORKING CLASS and America's POLITICAL

CLASS than illegal immigration. Wealthy politicians and donors push for open

borders while living their lives behind walls and gates and guards. Meanwhile,

working class Americans are left to pay the price for mass illegal migration -- reduced

jobs, lower wages, overburdened schools and hospitals, increased crime, and a

depleted social safety net.

Tolerance for illegal immigration is not compassionate -- it is cruel. 1 in 3

women is sexually assaulted on the long journey north. Smugglers use migrant

children as human pawns to exploit our laws and gain access to our country. Human

traffickers and sex traffickers take advantage of the wide open areas between our

ports of entry to smuggle thousands of young girls and women into the United States

and to sell them into prostitution and modern-day slavery. Tens of thousands of

innocent Americans are killed by lethal drugs that cross our border and flood into our

cities -- including meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. The savage gang, MS-13, now

operates in at least 20 different American states, and they almost all come through

our Southern Border. Just yesterday, an MS-13 gang member was taken into custody

for a fatal shooting on a subway platform in New York City. We are removing these

gang members by the thousands, but until we secure our border they're going to

keep streaming back in. Year after year, countless Americans are murdered by

criminal illegal aliens. I've gotten to know many wonderful Angel Moms, Dads and

families -- no one should ever have to suffer the horrible heartache they have

endured.

Here tonight is Debra Bissell. Just three weeks ago, Debra's parents, Gerald

and Sharon, were burglarized and shot to death in their Reno, Nevada home by an

illegal alien. They were in their eighties and are survived by 4 children, 11

grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

Also here tonight are Gerald and Sharon's granddaughter, Heather, and greatgranddaughter Madison. To Debra, Heather, Madison, please stand: few can

understand your pain. But I will never forget, and I will fight for the memory of

Gerald and Sharon, that it should never happen again. Not one more American life

should be lost because our nation failed to control its very dangerous border.

In the last two years, our brave ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of criminal

aliens, including those charged or convicted of nearly 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex

crimes, and 4,000 killings. We are joined tonight by one of those law enforcement

heroes: ICE Special Agent Elvin Hernandez. When Elvin was a boy, he and his family

legally immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic. At the age of

eight, Elvin told his dad he wanted to become a Special Agent. Today, he leads

investigations into the scourge of international sex trafficking. Elvin says: "If I can

make sure these young girls get their justice, I've done my job." Thanks to his work

and that of his colleagues, more than 300 women and girls have been rescued from

horror and more than 1,500 sadistic traffickers have been put behind bars.

Special Agent Hernandez please stand: We will ALWAYS support the brave

men and women of Law Enforcement -- and I pledge to you tonight that we will

NEVER Abolish our heroes from ICE. My administration has sent to Congress a

commonsense proposal to end the crisis on our Southern Border. It includes

humanitarian assistance, more law enforcement, drug detection at our ports, closing

loopholes that enable child smuggling, and plans for a new physical barrier, or wall,

to secure the vast areas between our ports of entry. This is a smart, strategic, seethrough steel barrier -- not just a simple concrete wall. It will be deployed in the

areas identified by border agents as having the greatest need, and as these agents

will tell you, where walls go up, illegal crossings go way down. San Diego used to

have the most illegal border crossings in the country. In response, a strong security

wall was put in place. This powerful barrier almost completely ended illegal

crossings. The border city of El Paso, Texas, used to have extremely high rates of

violent crime -- one of the highest in the country, and considered one of our nation's

most dangerous cities. Now, with a powerful barrier in place, El Paso is one of our

safest cities. Simply put, WALLS WORK and WALLS SAVE LIVES. So let's work

together, compromise, and reach a deal that will truly make America SAFE.

As we work to defend our people's safety, we must also ensure our economic

resurgence continues at a rapid pace. No one has benefitted more from our thriving

economy than women, who have filled 58 percent of the new jobs created in the last

year. All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than

ever before -- and exactly one century after Congress passed the Constitutional

Amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in

Congress than ever before. As part of our commitment to improving opportunity for

women everywhere, this Thursday we are launching the first ever government-wide

initiative focused on economic empowerment for women in developing countries. To

build on our incredible economic success, one priority is paramount -- reversing

decades of calamitous trade policies.

We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our

industries, and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and

wealth has come to an end. Therefore, we recently imposed tariffs on $250 billion

dollars of Chinese goods -- and now our Treasury is receiving billions of dollars. But I

don't blame China for taking advantage of us -- I blame our leaders and

representatives for allowing this travesty to happen. I have great respect for

President Xi, and we are now working on a new trade deal with China. But it must

include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade

deficit, and protect American jobs.

Another historic trade blunder was the catastrophe known as NAFTA. I have

met the men and women of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Hampshire,

and many other states whose dreams were shattered by NAFTA. For years,

politicians promised them they would negotiate for a better deal. But no one ever

TRIED -- until now. Our new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement -- or USMCA -- will

replace NAFTA and deliver for American workers: bringing back our manufacturing

jobs, expanding American agriculture, protecting intellectual property, and ensuring

that more cars are proudly stamped with the four beautiful words: MADE IN THE

USA.

Tonight, I am also asking you to pass the United States Reciprocal Trade Act,

so that if another country places an unfair tariff on an American product, we can

charge them the exact same tariff on the same product that they sell to us. Both

parties should be able to unite for a great rebuilding of America's crumbling

infrastructure. I know that Congress is eager to pass an infrastructure bill -- and I am

eager to work with you on legislation to deliver new and important infrastructure

investment, including investments in the cutting edge industries of the future. This is

not an option. This is a necessity.

The next major priority for me, and for all of us, should be to lower the cost of

healthcare and prescription drugs -- and to protect patients with pre-existing

conditions. Already, as a result of my administration's efforts, in 2018 drug prices

experienced their single largest decline in 46 years. But we must do more. It is

unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the

exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and

together we can stop it.

I am asking Congress to pass legislation that finally takes on the problem of

global freeloading and delivers fairness and price transparency for American

Patients. We should also require drug companies, insurance companies, and

hospitals to disclose real prices to foster competition and bring costs down. No force

in history has done more to advance the human condition than American Freedom.

In recent years we have made remarkable progress in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

Scientific breakthroughs have brought a once-distant dream within reach. My budget

will ask Democrats and Republicans to make the needed commitment to eliminate

the HIV epidemic in the United States within 10 years. Together, we will defeat AIDS

in America.

Tonight I am also asking you to join me in another fight that all Americans can

get behind: the fight against childhood cancer. Joining Melania in the gallery this

evening is a very brave 10 year old girl, Grace Ee-line. Every birthday since she was 4,

Grace asked her friends to donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She did

not know that one day she might be a patient herself. Last year, Grace was

diagnosed with brain cancer. Immediately, she began radiation treatment. At the

same time, she rallied her community and raised more than $40,000 dollars for the

fight against cancer. When Grace completed treatment last fall, her doctors and

nurses cheered with tears in their eyes as she hung up a poster that read: "Last day

of Keemo." Grace -- you are an inspiration to us all.

Many childhood cancers have not seen new therapies in decades. My budget

will ask Congress for $500 million dollars over the next 10 years to fund this critical

life-saving research. To help support working parents, the time has come to pass

SCHOOL CHOICE for America's children.

I am also proud to be the first President to include in my budget a plan for

nationwide paid family leave -- so that every new parent has the chance to bond

with their newborn child. There could be no greater contrast to the beautiful image

of a mother holding her infant child than the chilling displays our nation saw in

recent days. Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of

legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother's womb moments

before birth. These are living, feeling, beautiful, babies who will never get the chance

to share their love and dreams with the world. And then, we had the case of the

Governor of Virginia where he stated he would execute a baby after birth. To defend

the dignity of every person, I am asking Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the

late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother's womb. Let us work

together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a

fundamental truth: all children -- born and unborn -- are made in the holy image of

God. The final part of my agenda is to protect America's National Security. Over the

last two years, we have begun to fully rebuild the United States Military -- with $700

billion dollars last year and $716 billion dollars this year.

We are also getting other nations to pay their fair share. For years, the United

States was being treated very unfairly by NATO -- but now we have secured a $100

billion dollar increase in defense spending from NATO allies. As part of our military

build-up, the United States is developing a state-of-the-art Missile Defense System.

Under my Administration, we will never apologize for advancing America's interests.

For example, decades ago the United States entered into a treaty with Russia in

which we agreed to limit and reduce our missile capabilities. While we followed the

agreement to the letter, Russia repeatedly violated its terms. That is why I

announced that the United States is officially withdrawing from the IntermediateRange Nuclear Forces Treaty, or INF Treaty. Perhaps we can negotiate a different

agreement, adding China and others, or perhaps we can't -- in which case, we will

outspend and out-innovate all others by far.

As part of a bold new diplomacy, we continue our historic push for peace on

the Korean Peninsula. Our hostages have come home, nuclear testing has stopped,

and there has not been a missile launch in 15 months. If I had not been elected

President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war

with North Korea. Much work remains to be done, but my relationship with Kim Jong

Un is a good one. Chairman Kim and I will meet again on February 27 and 28 in

Vietnam.

Two weeks ago, the United States officially recognized the legitimate

government of Venezuela, and its new interim President, Juan Gwydo. We stand

with the Venezuelan people in their noble quest for freedom -- and we condemn the

brutality of the Maduro regime, whose socialist policies have turned that nation from

being the wealthiest in South America into a state of abject poverty and despair.

Here, in the United States, we are alarmed by new calls to adopt socialism in our

country. America was founded on liberty and independence -- not government

coercion, domination and control. We are BORN FREE, and we will STAY FREE.

Tonight, we renew our resolve that America will NEVER be a socialist country.

One of the most complex set of challenges we face is in the Middle East. Our

approach is based on principled realism -- not discredited theories that have failed

for decades to yield progress. For this reason, my Administration recognized the

TRUE capital of Israel -- and proudly opened the American Embassy in Jerusalem. Our

brave troops have now been fighting in the Middle East for almost 19 years. In

Afghanistan and Iraq, nearly 7,000 American Heroes have given their lives. More

than 52,000 Americans have been badly wounded. We have spent more than $7

trillion dollars in the Middle East. As a candidate for President, I pledged a new

approach. Great nations do not fight endless wars. When I took office, ISIS controlled

more than 20,000 square miles in Iraq and Syria. Today, we have liberated virtually

all of that territory from the grip of these bloodthirsty killers. Now, as we work with

our allies to destroy the remnants of ISIS, it is time to give our brave warriors in Syria

a warm welcome home.

I have also accelerated our negotiations to reach a political settlement in

Afghanistan. Our troops have fought with unmatched valor -- and thanks to their

bravery, we are now able to pursue a political solution to this long and bloody

conflict. In Afghanistan, my Administration is holding constructive talks with a

number of Afghan groups, including the Taliban. As we make progress in these

negotiations, we will be able to reduce our troop presence and focus on counterterrorism. We do not know whether we will achieve an agreement -- but we do know

that after two decades of war, the hour has come to at least try for PEACE. Above all,

friend and foe alike must never doubt this nation's power and will to defend our

people.

18 years ago, terrorists attacked the USS Cole -- and last month American

Forces killed one of the leaders of the attack. We are honored to be joined tonight by

Tom Wibberley, whose son, Navy Seaman Craig Wibberley, was one of the 17 sailors

we tragically lost. Tom: we vow to always remember the heroes of the USS Cole.

My administration has acted decisively to confront the world's leading state

sponsor of terror: the radical regime in Iran. To ensure this corrupt dictatorship

never acquires nuclear weapons, I withdrew the United States from the disastrous

Iran nuclear deal.

And last fall, we put in place the toughest sanctions ever imposed on a

country. We will not avert our eyes from a regime that chants Death to America and

threatens genocide against the Jewish People. We must never ignore the vile poison

of Anti-Semitism, or those who spread its venomous creed. With one voice, we must

confront this hatred anywhere and everywhere it occurs. Just months ago, 11

Jewish-Americans were viciously murdered in an Anti-Semitic attack on the Tree of

Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

SWAT Officer Timothy Matson raced into the gunfire and was shot seven

times chasing down the killer. Timothy has just had his 12th surgery -- but he made

the trip to be here with us tonight. Officer Matson: we are forever grateful for your

courage in the face of evil.

Tonight we are also joined by Pittsburgh survivor Judah Samet. He arrived at

the synagogue as the massacre began. But not only did Judah narrowly escape death

last fall -- more than 7 decades ago, he narrowly survived the Nazi concentration

camps. Today is Judah's 81st birthday. Judah says he can still remember the exact

moment, nearly 75 years ago, after 10 months in a concentration camp, when he and

his family were put on a train, and told they were going to another camp. Suddenly

the train screeched to a halt. A soldier appeared. Judah's family braced for the worst.

Then, his father cried out with joy: "It's the AMERICANS." A second Holocaust

survivor who is here tonight, Joshua Kaufman, was a prisoner at Dachau [Dah-kow]

Concentration Camp. He remembers watching through a hole in the wall of a cattle

car as American soldiers rolled in with tanks. "To me," Joshua recalls, "the American

soldiers were proof that God exists, and they came down from the sky."

I began this evening by honoring three soldiers who fought on D-Day in the

Second World War. One of them was Herman Zeitchick. But there is more to

Herman's story. A year after he stormed the Beaches of Normandy, Herman was one

of those American Soldiers who helped liberate Dachau [Dah-kow]. He was one of

the Americans who helped rescue Joshua from that hell on earth. Almost 75 years

later, Herman and Joshua are both together in the gallery tonight -- seated side-byside, here in the home of American Freedom. Herman and Joshua: your presence this

evening honors and uplifts our entire nation.

When American soldiers set out beneath the dark skies over the English

Channel in the early hours of D-Day, 1944, they were just young men of 18 and 19,

hurtling on fragile landing craft toward the most momentous battle in the history of

war. They did not know if they would survive the hour. They did not know if they

would grow old. But they knew that America had to prevail. Their cause was this

nation, and generations yet unborn. Why did they do it? They did it for AMERICA --

they did it for us.

Everything that has come since -- our triumph over communism, our giant

leaps of science and discovery, our unrivaled progress toward equality and justice --

ALL of it is possible thanks to the blood and tears and courage and vision of the

Americans who came before.

Think of this Capitol -- think of this very Chamber, where lawmakers before

you voted to end slavery, to build the railroads and the highways, to defeat fascism,

to secure Civil Rights, to face down an evil empire.

Here tonight we have legislators from across this magnificent Republic. You

have come from the rocky shores of Maine and the volcanic peaks of Hawaii; from

the snowy woods of Wisconsin and the red deserts of Arizona; from the green farms

of Kentucky and the golden beaches of California. Together, we represent the most

extraordinary nation in all of history. What will we do with this moment? How will

we be remembered?

I ask the men and women of this Congress: Look at the opportunities before

us! Our most thrilling achievements are still ahead. Our most exciting journeys still

await. Our biggest victories are still to come. We have not yet BEGUN TO DREAM.

We must choose whether we are defined by our differences -- or whether we dare to

transcend them. We must choose whether we squander our inheritance -- or

whether we proudly declare that WE ARE AMERICANS: We do the incredible. We

defy the impossible. We conquer the unknown. This is the time to re-ignite the

American Imagination. This is the time a to search for the tallest summit, and set our

sights on the brightest star. This is the time to rekindle the bonds of love and loyalty

and memory that link us together as citizens, as neighbors, as patriots. This is our

future -- our fate -- and our choice to make. I am asking you to CHOOSE GREATNESS.

No matter the trials we face, no matter the challenges to come, we must go forward

together. We must keep America FIRST in our hearts. We must keep Freedom alive in

our souls. And we must always keep FAITH in America's Destiny -- that One Nation,

Under God, must be the HOPE and the PROMISE and the LIGHT and the GLORY

among all the nations of the world! Thank you. God Bless You, God Bless America,

and Goodnight!