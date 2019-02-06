When Trump called for compromise, Pelosi clapped like this...

When Donald Trump asked Congress to reject "revenge, resistance and retribution" in favour of "cooperation, compromise and the common good", Nansi Pelosi's response was a lesson in transparent non-verbal communication.

The pair have become the symbol of the divide inside American politics since Pelosi became speaker of the House of Representatives following her Democratic Party's success in mid-term elections.

The pair most notably faced off over funding for Trump's southern wall, sparking the longest government shutdown in US history that ended with a climb-down from the president.

Social media users immediately seized on the images: