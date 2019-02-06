Raw Politics: MEPs react to Tusk's 'special place in hell' comment

Donald Tusk has courted controversy by saying there is a "special place in hell for those who promoted Brexit without a plan".

He was speaking at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Many politicians have been critical of the European Council President's remark, arguing that they were unprofessional and will further inhibit negotiations.

“He occupies a senior place in Brussels and European politics and seriously thinks that’s appropriate language," British MEP John Procter said on the Raw Politics.

Although his stinging comment ruffled the feathers of many Brexiteers, some politicians were more understanding of his comment.

“I think Donald Tusk is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve. Maybe there’s a sense too that at this eleventh hour that really we want to see progress,” said Irish MEP Mairead McGuinness.