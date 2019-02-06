Raw Politics in full: Tusk's controversial comment, renewed arms race, anti-trust and #MeToo

"Special place in hell for those who promoted Brexit without a plan"

Donald Tusk has courted controversy by saying there is a "special place in hell for those who promoted Brexit without a plan".

He was speaking at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Raw Politics heard from an MEP who found Tusk's remark unprofessional and another one who believed the EU council president was just speaking frankly.

Renewed arms race?

The US and Russia abandoned the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty —leaving NATO caught in the middle. US President Donald Trump held firm on his decision to pull out of the landmark arms control treaty with Russia during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The deal, signed in 1987 by then-US president Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, bans the production, testing and deployment of land-based cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500km. Russia hit back by announcing the country would start working on creating new missiles, including hypersonic ones.

Vestager veto

Europe's Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, rejected a multi-billion euro merger between French and German rail giants. The European Commission said in a statement that the merger "would have harmed competition in markets for railway signalling systems and very high-speed train".

Juncker defended the Commission's stance on anti-trust cases, saying that "in nearly 30 years, the Commission has approved more than 6,000 deals and blocked fewer than 30."

#MeToo pledge

Anti-harassment campaigners working at the European Parliament have asked the EU election candidates to sign a pledge against sexual harassment in the workplace.

And... Rees-Mogg's message

A message for the "common people" from the British Conservative MP.