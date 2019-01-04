Political instability in Thailand sparks street art boom | NBC Left Field

Street art that serves as political and social commentary is having a moment in Thailand.

In early 2019, the country is due to have its first democratic election since the military took over in a coup in 2014.

The political instability has resulted in a street art boom, with some artists making headlines in the media.

One artist, who transformed North Korea leader Kim Jong Un into Kim Jong Pooh, as in Winnie the Pooh, said he graffitis for freedom.

"For others its called political art but for me its called Thailand freedom," the street artist known as Headache said. "My purpose now is - just want people to speak more. If you speak the truth why [do] you have to be afraid."

"It’s five years now that we live in this stupid system, I think its enough," Headache said.

Watch the NBC Left Field video in the player above to find out more about how Headache's work is inspired.

