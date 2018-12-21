Meet Russia's 'Party of the Dead' free-speech activists | NBC Left Field

Meet the members of the Party of the Dead, a Russian art and protest group.

A court in the country recently ordered one of the artworks made by a member to be destroyed — it marked the first time in recent memory that a piece of art was declared "treasonous," as it depicted President Vladimir Putin.

So what's it like being an artist in a country where freedom of expression is being suppressed through so-called anti-extremism laws?

Watch the full video produced by NBC's Left Field in the player above.

