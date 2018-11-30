What is the G20 summit and why does it matter?

Leaders from the world's largest economic powerhouses converged in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the G20 summit on Friday.

Global politicians in attendance include British Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russia's Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Euronews correspondent Vincent McAviney is at the summit and has explained what it is and why it matters.

What is the G20?

The G20 is made up of the world's 19 biggest economies and the European Union.

The group of 20 accounts for 85% of the world's GDP and two-thirds of its population.

What is the summit and how often does it happen?

The G20 summit has taken place every year for the past 10 years, to discuss world affairs.

"Part of this is looking back at what they've achieved since the group came about at the height of the financial crisis," McAviney said.

"The first meeting was in fact here [Buenos Aires], held by Gordon Brown back in 2008."

What will be discussed this year?

At this years summit, the group will discuss reforms that need to be made to world trade and issues such as climate change, the alleged murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, and Russia's actions in Ukraine.

