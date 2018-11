Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman clapped hands and laughed as they greeted each other before sitting down at the opening session of the G20 summit in Argentina.

Leaders from the world's largest economies gathered in Buenos Aires to discuss reforms that need to be made to world trade.

Other issues expected to weigh in on talks include climate change, the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and Russia's actions in Ukraine.