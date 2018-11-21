Trump says Ivanka's personal email use in government not like Clinton's

Text size Aa Aa

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended daughter Ivanka Trump's use of a personal email account to communicate with government officials, saying there was nothing wrong with her actions. "Early on and for a little period of time, Ivanka did some emails," the president told reporters as he was departing the White House for Mar-a-Lago. "They weren't classified like Hillary Clinton. They weren't deleted like Hillary Clinton."

Ivanka Trump, who also serves as an unpaid senior White House adviser, used a personal email account to send hundreds of emails to officials both before and after formally joining the administration, according to a report from the Washington Post.