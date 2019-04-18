Ivanka Trump passed on World Bank job

Ivanka Trump has confirmed that she passed on the job of World Bank chief after her father asked her if she was interested.

The US President's daughter is currently a White House senior adviser.

She told the Associated Press on Wednesday that her father raised the job "as a question" and that she told him that she was "happy with the work" she's doing.

Donald Trump told The Atlantic last week that he considered his daughter, Ivanka, for the top position at the World Bank.

"She would have been great because she's very good with numbers," he explained.

Instead, she worked on the selection process for the new head of the World Bank, David Malpass, whom she said would do an "incredible job.

The US and Europe have a long-standing agreement that the US has the right to select the head of the World Bank while the head of the International Monetary Fund is usually European.