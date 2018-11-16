Leave-voting MP Stephen Barclay has been appointed the UK's new Brexit minister, Downing Street has told Euronews.
Leave-voting Stephen Barclay is UK's new Brexit minister as May plugs cabinet gaps
He replaces Dominic Raab who resigned on Thursday.
Barclay's arrival comes hot on the heels of another appointment as PM Theresa May bids to plug the gaps in her team of senior MPs.
Earlier on Friday, Amber Rudd returned to May's cabinet as work and pensions minister, a spokesman confirmed.
Rudd, who quit the government earlier this year over an immigration scandal, replaces Esther McVey.
McVey and Raab were the most prominent among a wave of government resignations on Thursday over May's draft Brexit deal.
Rudd resigned in late April after admitting she failed to realise that some Caribbean immigrants who had lived legally in Britain for decades were being labelled illegal immigrants.