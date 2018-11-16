Who is the new Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay?

British Prime Minister Theresa May has appointed Stephen Barclay as her new Brexit Secretary.

He has replaced Dominic Raab who quit on Thursday over May's draft Brexit agreement.

So who is Stephen Barclay? Here is what we know:

Biography

According to the UK government website, he was previously Minister of State for the Department of Health and Social Care from January to November 2018.

Before that, he was Economic Secretary to the Treasury from June 2017 to January 2018.

From July 2016 to June 2017, Barclay served as a Government Whip.

He was elected Conservative MP for North East Cambridgeshire in May 2010.

Education

Stephen qualified as a solicitor in 1998. He studied at the College of Law in Chester.

Before his legal education, he read history at Peterhouse in Cambridge.

He went to King Edward VII School in Lytham St.Annes, Lancashire.

Personal life

There is very little information about his personal life online.

He is married and has two children, according to the government website.

New job

Barclay will now be responsible for the work of the Department for Exiting the European Union.

He tweeted that he was "delighted to accept" his new role.