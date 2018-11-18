UK opposition united against EU divorce deal

Britain's opposition Labour leader says his party would vote against Prime Minister Theresa May's draft Brexit divorce bill if it comes to parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn that a second Brexit referendum may be an option in the future but not today

''We would say we'll vote against this deal because it doesn't meet our tests. We do not believe it serves the interests of this country. Therefore the government would have to go back to the EU and renegotiate rapidly.''

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon called on parliament to reject the bill, saying MPs wouldn't know what they would be voting for.

"More fundamentally, there is no clarity whatsoever about the future relationship between the UK and the EU so the House of Commons is going to be asked to effectively endorse a blindfold Brexit. I think it would be a mistake and deeply irresponsible for the House of Commons to endorse that."

Since unveiling her draft divorce deal last week, Prime Minister Theresa May has been thrust into crisis by the resignation of several ministers, and the threat of a leadership challenge. She insists the plan is the only viable option for the country.