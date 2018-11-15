Brexit draft agreement: What UK citizens living in the EU need to know - Euronews answers

Many UK citizens have been worried about what will happen to them when the country leaves the EU on March 29, 2019. If you are one of them here is what you need to about what the Brexit draft agreement says about the issue.

Q:Will I be able to carry on living in an EU country after Brexit?

A: Yes, the draft agreement safeguards your existing rights of residency up until the end of the transition period, which as it stands is December 31, 2020. This is a reciprocal arrangement with the EU under the agreement. This also applies to family members, although there are rules as to who is a family member.

Q:What about after the transition period?

A: If you want to continue living in an EU country after that you will have to apply for permanent residence status in your host country. To do that you will have had to have lived in the host country for five years by the end of the transition period.

Q:What if, by the end of the transition period I haven't lived in the EU country for five years?

A: Don't worry. You will still be able to acquire the right to permanent residency by completing five years living in your host country, as long as your five years started before the end of the transition period.