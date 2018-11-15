Brexit draft agreement: What EU citizens living in the UK need to know

The draft Brexit deal outlines the future rights of EU citizens currently living the UK. If you are one of them here is what you need to know:

Q:Will I be able to keep on living and working in the United Kingdom after March 29, 2019, when the UK is due to leave the European Union?

A: Yes. Essentially the rights of EU citizens in the UK, and UK citizens in the EU, are protected by the draft agreement. If you are from the EU and have lived in the UK permanently for five years by the end of the transition period (currently December 31, 2020) then you will be able to continue to reside in the UK permanently.

Q:What if, by the end of the transition period I haven't lived in the UK for five years?

A: You will still be able to acquire the right to permanent residency by completing five years living in the UK.

Q:Will my permanent resident status be conferred automatically, with no further action on my part?

A: No, you will have to apply for your new residence status no later than six months before the end of the transition period.

Q:Will my family be able to join me in the UK?

A: Yes, at least your close family - partners (married, civil and unmarried), dependent children and dependent parents or grandparents. However, the agreement does say that there are conditions attached to those who are defined as close family members or partners

Q:Will I be able to continue working in the UK?

A: Yes, in general, you will have the same rights working in the UK as you have now.

Q:Will I still be able to leave and re-enter the UK whenever I choose?

A: Yes, during the transition period, as long as you hold a valid passport or national identity card from issued by your country within the EU. After the transition period family members who want to join you in the UK may need a visa.**

Q:** I'm an EU citizen but I've never lived or worked in the UK and wish to apply after the transition period - what will be my rights?

A: Good question. That has not been explained in the document.