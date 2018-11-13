Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: California fires, Gaza violence, Brexit 'endgame'
California fires: Experts in identifying human tissue have joined California police and firefighters in sifting through the charred debris of homes destroyed in the most devastating wildfire in the state’s history.
Gaza: Violence has flared between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, a day after seven militants and an Israeli soldier were killed during an undercover Israeli operation in Gaza.
Brexit: British Prime Minister Theresa May said there were still considerable unresolved issues with the European Union over Brexit as the two sides approached the "endgame" in negotiations for departure from the bloc.
Celebrity death: Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee, who helped imagine superheroes Spiderman, the Hulk and the X-Men, died Monday at the age of 95.
Follow our updates here: