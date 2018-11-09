Emmanuel Macron won cheers after he faced down a heckler during a visit to a Renault factory in Maubeuge.
Macron defies hecklers
Now Reading:
Macron defies hecklers
Union representative Samuel Beauvois told Macron he was not welcome in the factory, saying “I've been with Renault for 27 years. Renault feeds me, not you”.
But the French President won applause when he replied: “If you have the courtesy to listen... Can I talk?”
The exchange came as Macron continues his tour of World War One battlefields ahead of this weekend’s centenary Armistice anniversary.
Euronews correspondent Anelise Borges said it was interesting to note how determined Macron is to get his message across to French voters.