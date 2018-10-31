Google employees plan walkout over handling of sexual misconduct

By Jason Abbruzzese with NBC News Tech and Science News

By Jason Abbruzzese with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 31/10/2018

Google employees are planning a walkout to protest the company's handling of executives that were accused of sexual misconduct.

Meredith Whittaker, the lead of Google's Open Research group, tweeted on Tuesday that "the Google Walkout is real and deeply inspiring."

Plans for the walkout were first reported by BuzzFeed News, which said that the walkout was scheduled for Thursday.

"Hundreds of people are demanding structural change, not just inclusive sounding PR," Whittaker tweeted.