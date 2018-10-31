Facebook removes pages belonging to far-right group 'Proud Boys'

By David Ingram with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 31/10/2018

Facebook on Tuesday began taking down pages affiliated with the "Proud Boys," a far-right organization whose members were allegedly involved in a violent fight in New York this month.

Pages on Facebook and Instagram that previously belonged to the group disappeared and instead showed messages saying they were not available. The social networking company confirmed the move and cited its policies against hate organizations and figures.

Several members of the Proud Boys were arrested this month, in the days after police said the group was involved in a fight with masked protesters belonging to the anti-fascist coalition Antifa. The fight occurred after Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes gave a speech on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

McInnes could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.