JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's search and rescue agency said Monday that a Lion Air passenger flight from Jakarta, the capital, to the city of Pangkal Pinang off the island of Sumatra had crashed into the sea.
Lion Air flight from Jakarta to Sumatra crashes, rescue agency says
"It has been confirmed that it has crashed," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the agency, said by text message.
The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, according to the official. The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, according to the air tracking service Flightradar 24.
It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board. The MAX 8 has a top capacity of 178 to 200 passengers, depending on the configuration of the first-class cabin, according to Boeing.
Lion Air Group said it had no immediate comment.