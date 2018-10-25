Trump lectures critics, media on civility after pipe bombs sent to high-profile Democrats

MOSINEE, Wisc. - President Donald Trump called for civility and unity after pipe bombs were mailed to several of his high-profile critics and CNN's New York offices Wednesday, but he spared his own supporters the lecture he delivered to Democrats and the media on how to lower the temperature of the national political discourse.

Speaking in an airport hangar here in Central Wisconsin, Trump promised to "find those responsible" for sending bombs to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and other prominent critics of the president, and "bring them to justice."