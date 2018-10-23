Two dead after migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast

Text size Aa Aa

Screams broke through the early morning air near the city of Bodrum, in Turkey yesterday. At first, a local man said, people nearby thought a fight had broken out on the beach. Then they realised it was much more serious than that and alerted the authorities. Around 30 people had pushed offshore in a boat built for 10 and began to sink almost immediately. The screams were from those who weren't able to swim to shore.

Some did swim; some were rescued by locals and the Turkish coast guard. Two children rushed to hospital later died. The Turkish coast near Bodrum is temptingly close to the Greek island of Kos — separated by just 4 kilometers of Aegean Sea, migrants have tried to swim it in the past. Four people have been detained by Turkish authorities, suspected of attempting to smuggle the people across the sea to Greece.