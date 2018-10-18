Good morning, Europe. Here are the key developments:
Live updates: Brexit talks; Crimea mourns; and US asks for missing journalist evidence
Brexit talks: British PM Theresa May hints she could accept a longer Brexit transition deal ahead of EU leaders reconvening on Thursday morning.
Crimea mourns: At least 19 people die in a mass shooting at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea.
US asks Turkey for Khashoggi 'murder' tape: President Donald Trump has asked Turkey for a recording which is said to provide evidence that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
