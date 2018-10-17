At least 17 people were killed and dozens injured at a technical college in the Black Sea region of Crimea on Wednesday when a student rampaged through the building shooting at fellow students before turning the weapon on himself, Russian law enforcement officials said.
'I would have been dead' says headmistress after college attack in Crimea
Olga Grebennikova, the headmistress of the Kerch technical college where the attack too place was filmed on her mobile phone explaining her perspective of the incident.
‘There are dead people, killed people. We had an event and I went to BTI (Bureau of Technical Inventory) to sign an agreement on children’s training. I would have been dead now," she said.
"A lot of dead bodies, a lot of children’s dead bodies. 5-10 minutes after I left some people broke in, blew up the hall – all windows were shattered. Then they ran around throwing some explosives. They had assault rifles or I don’t know what. In the 1st floor they opened rooms and killed everyone inside," she continued.