Crimea is in mourning after at least 19 people were killed and dozens more wounded when a student rampaged through a college, shooting at fellow pupils before killing himself.
Crimea in mourning after deadly school attack
Crimea in mourning after deadly school attack
Eighteen-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov was named as the attacker. Investigators said his body was found with self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Grieving residents laid flowers and lit candles in honour of those killed in the attack, amid a three-day official mourning period.
United in grief, people also paid their respects for the victims at memorials across Russia and Ukraine.
Many of the victims from Wednesday’s attack were teenage students.
Pupils and staff who survived the assault have described scenes of mayhem as people tried to flee the building.
No motive has officially been given for the attack, which recalled similar shooting sprees carried out by students in US schools.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.