Pan-fried scallops on a bed of sweet potato puree, with an orange emulsion.
1 scallop
Thierry Voisin reveals his recipe for Coquille St. Jacques for "Taste"
100g sweet potato
50g cream
5cl milk
15g butter
50g yoghurt
15cl milk
1.5cl double cream
orange zests
30g apples
15g onions
2cl cider vinegar
A little water
Saffron
5g sugar
ginger
Cook the sweet potato and finely puree it. Add the milk, cream, and a scrape of butter.
Warm the milk, double cream and yoghurt while grating the orange into the mixture.
Cook the apple and onions with the vinegar and saffron.
Pan-fry the scallops in butter over a high heat.
Serve one spoonful of sweet potato puree, then gently pour a spoonful of emulsion over the top.
Scatter the apple/onion jam over the scallops.
Place the scallops onto the puree and emulsion bed.
Ring the dish with assorted flowers and green shoots.