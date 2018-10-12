Thierry Voisin reveals his recipe for Coquille St. Jacques for "Taste"

For the sweet potato puree:

100g sweet potato

50g cream

5cl milk

15g butter

For the emulsion:

50g yoghurt

15cl milk

1.5cl double cream

orange zests

For the apple & onion jam:

30g apples

15g onions

2cl cider vinegar

A little water

Saffron

5g sugar

ginger

To dress the dish

Flowers

Cress

Sorrel

Step by step:

Cook the sweet potato and finely puree it. Add the milk, cream, and a scrape of butter.

Warm the milk, double cream and yoghurt while grating the orange into the mixture.

Cook the apple and onions with the vinegar and saffron.

Pan-fry the scallops in butter over a high heat.

Dressing the plate :

Serve one spoonful of sweet potato puree, then gently pour a spoonful of emulsion over the top.

Scatter the apple/onion jam over the scallops.

Place the scallops onto the puree and emulsion bed.

Ring the dish with assorted flowers and green shoots.