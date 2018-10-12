BREAKING NEWS

Thierry Voisin reveals his recipe for Coquille St. Jacques for "Taste"

Thierry Voisin reveals his recipe for Coquille St. Jacques for "Taste"

Thierry Voisin reveals his recipe for Coquille St. Jacques for "Taste"
Pan-fried scallops on a bed of sweet potato puree, with an orange emulsion.

1 scallop

For the sweet potato puree:

  • 100g sweet potato

  • 50g cream

  • 5cl milk

  • 15g butter

For the emulsion:

  • 50g yoghurt

  • 15cl milk

  • 1.5cl double cream

  • orange zests

For the apple & onion jam:

  • 30g apples

  • 15g onions

  • 2cl cider vinegar

  • A little water

  • Saffron

  • 5g sugar

  • ginger

To dress the dish

  • Flowers
  • Cress
  • Sorrel

Step by step:

Cook the sweet potato and finely puree it. Add the milk, cream, and a scrape of butter.

Warm the milk, double cream and yoghurt while grating the orange into the mixture.

Cook the apple and onions with the vinegar and saffron.

Pan-fry the scallops in butter over a high heat.

Dressing the plate :

Serve one spoonful of sweet potato puree, then gently pour a spoonful of emulsion over the top.

Scatter the apple/onion jam over the scallops.

Place the scallops onto the puree and emulsion bed.

Ring the dish with assorted flowers and green shoots.

