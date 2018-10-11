Soyuz astronauts' emergency descent was a harrowing, high-G ordeal

A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying two crew members to the International Space Station malfunctioned shortly after launch early Thursday morning, forcing the space flyers to make an emergency return to Earth — what's known in aerospace circles as a ballistic re-entry.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are said to be in good condition after their capsule landed safely near the city of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan. But their unexpected trip home was a tumultuous one marked by periods of intense G-forces.

"What 'ballistic' means is basically an unguided, uncontrolled free fall," said Scott Kelly, a former NASA astronaut who made four trips to space, including two aboard the Soyuz.

In a ballistic re-entry, the capsule falls at a steeper angle than a spacecraft normally takes when returning to Earth. That unusual trajectory causes the capsule to decelerate rapidly as a result of increased friction with the atmosphere — but rapid deceleration means the crew is subjected to unusually strong G-forces.