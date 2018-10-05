President Donald Trump's nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime seat on the US Supreme Court cleared an important procedural hurdle on Friday when the Senate voted to limit debate on the controversial nominee.
Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh clears procedural hurdle
Now Reading:
Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh clears procedural hurdle
The Republican-controlled Senate voted 51-49 to set up a likely final vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation on Saturday
Confirmation of Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, would tip the balance on the Supreme Court to a 5-4 conservative majority, and likely help conservatives prevail in future Supreme Court decisions over issues ranging from abortion and gay rights to immigration and business regulation.
Trump, reacting to Friday’s vote, tweeted: “Very proud of the U.S. Senate for voting “YES” to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh!”