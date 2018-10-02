White House authorizes FBI to expand probe of Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — The White House on Monday eased some of the limits it had placed on the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, authorizing the FBI to interview whoever agents thought was necessary, a senior U.S. official and another well-placed source told NBC News.

The move came after two key Republican senators, Jeff Flake and Susan Collins, consulted with the White House counsel's office to insure that the FBI investigation would be thorough, both senators said.

"It does no good to have an investigation that just gives us more cover," Flake said at an event in Boston, moments before the New York Times first reported the White House decision.