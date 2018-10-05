BREAKING NEWS

Russia

Russia slams US over cyber attack claims

Russia slams US over cyber attack claims
Moscow has claimed Washington is "on a dangerous path" of intentionally worsening relationships with its accusations of cyber hacking.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov accused the West of deliberately stirring up tensions as a prelude to trying to impose sanctions on Russia.

Euronews’s Galina Polonskaya told Good Morning Europe that reaction in the Russian media to the latest allegations had been divided.

