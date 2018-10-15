Conference on election security begins in Brussels

The event will gather leading experts and political figures from around the world to discuss questions relating to election security.

The conference will also focus on how to tackle the associated challenges, particularly in view of the upcoming 2019 European Parliament elections.

"We have to recognize that these elections have not happened since 2014, which in many ways was a simpler time," Liisa Past, from the McCain Institute, told Good Morning Europe.

"2016 was the time when a taboo was broken, 2016 was when we realized how fragile elections are and election infrastructures."

Past added that there is a good understanding of how cyber-enabled attacks against elections are happening but they are "still trying to understand how integrated these cyber and information operations against our democratic institutions are, so what that actually means to the very legitimacy of our institutions and elected bodies."

The next Elections to the European Parliament are expected to be held in 23–26 May 2019.