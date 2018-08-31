He was known for his fiery rhetoric. He accused US President Donald Trump of 'driving humanity off a mountain' and called Hungary's Prime Minister a 'racist'.
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein to be replaced by Michelle Bachelet
Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein finishes his four-year term today as United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. He is being replaced by former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet.
During his time as high commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein surprised many with his outspoken views.
“As a high commissioner I think many had low expectations when he was appointed and many of those who did have those low expectations have been very surprised in a good way,” said Professor Rosa Freedman, she's Director of Global Development Division at the University of Reading in the UK.