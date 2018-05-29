Italians uncertain over appointment of interim prime minister

Italy's new interim prime minister designate will try to form a new government today.

Carlo Cottarelli's main function is to get the budget passed and to steady the markets after weeks of uncertainty.

But some in Italy are annoyed at the presidential appointment and think the populist parties who won the last election in March should have had more time to form a government.

"I think Italians had expressed themselves and what happened seems to be wanting to cancel the sign of this expression, so, even if I don't really know Cottarelli, we are left with a bitter taste in the mouth," said one Rome local.

"The situation is complicated, I don't know what the best scenario is, but let's hope for the best and that Cottarelli will be able to lead us to new elections."

Those elections will happen some time between Autumn and early 2019.

Analysts say they are likely to be fought over over Italy's role in the European Union and the euro zone - questions raised by the populist parties who won the last poll but failed to form a government.