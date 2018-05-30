Liege attacks, Italian political crisis and murdered Russian Journalist on ‘Good Morning Europe’

Flags are being lowered to half-mast and a minute's silence is held in Belgium as police investigate the killing of two officers and a 22-year-old man on the streets of Liège. But questions remain as to why the attacker was released from prison just two days earlier.

Another twist in the ongoing Italian political saga has sent shockwaves through Europe as the markets react to the prospect of more elections. The country’s second proposed prime minister looks unlikely to form a government and with populist politicians on the rise, the vote could be a poll on Italy’s future in Europe.

A Russian journalist has been shot dead in his home in Ukraine. Arkady Babchenko, an outspoken Kremlin critic, had been in self-imposed exile in Ukraine after reporting death threats.

And in other news: The Hungarian Parliament is set to vote on a bill that would criminalise helping illegal migrants; US sitcom star Roseanne Barr has had her show cancelled after publishing a racist tweet; and The Cube has more on how a man killed by a boulder in Pompeii almost 2000 years ago could help the archeological site secure further funding.