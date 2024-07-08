EventsEventsPodcasts
Giant Eiffel Tower carved into the ground
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Ploughing Peace, the Eiffel Tower on Italian soil

Using a plough and tractor, Gambarin's work aims to promote peace and global unity through sports. Known for his land-art pieces, Gambarin, born in Verona in 1958 and now residing in Bologna, executes his large-scale works without measuring the field beforehand, relying on his innate sense of proportion and tractor-driving skills.

