Snails racing
No Comment
Updated:

Video. Gastropod glory

The first snail to reach the outer circle wins. Open to all ages, participants can bring their own snails or use those provided by organizers. Heats run throughout the afternoon, culminating in a grand final. The champion receives a silver tankard filled with lettuce leaves. Despite harsh weather, "Jeff" won in four minutes and three seconds, securing his place for next year's competition

