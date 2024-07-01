EventsEventsPodcasts
Hundreds of people attended the national commemoration in Oosterpark in Amsterdam.
Updated:

Video. Amsterdam's Oosterpark hosts national slavery remembrance

Hundreds attended, including ten members of the outgoing Rutte IV cabinet. On his last working day, Prime Minister Mark Rutte laid a wreath on behalf of the cabinet. Martin Bosma, Chair of the House of Representatives, did not attend after NiNsee withdrew his invitation due to his controversial statements on slavery. Concerns about potential disruptions influenced the decision.

