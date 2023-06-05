Watch: Hindu worshippers in Indonesia throw offerings into an active volcano

Thousands of Hindu worshippers climbed an active volcano in Indonesia on Monday to throw livestock, food and other offerings into its smoking crater as part of a centuries-old religious ceremony.

Participants gathered around the basin of Mount Bromo, before making the ascent armed with goats, chickens and vegetables for the annual Yadnya Kasada Festival.

Every year Tengger tribe members from the surrounding highlands gather at the top of the volcano in hope of pleasing their gods and bringing luck to the Tenggerese, an Indigenous group in eastern Java.