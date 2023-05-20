WATCH: Cate Blanchett among the stars on the red carpet at Cannes

Cannes Film festival’s fourth day and the director and cast of Zone of Interest appeared together on the red carpet. Jonathan Glazer’s film, set in Poland, portrays the family and domestic life of Rudolf Höss, the Auschwitz commandant.

Cate Blanchett was there to present The New Boy in the Un Certain Regard category. She stars as Sister Eileen, a nurse in a catholic orphanage in Australia’s outback in the 1940s.

The cast and director of Four Daughters soaked up the atmosphere. It marks Oscar-nominated director Kaouther Ben Hania’s debut in the main competition.