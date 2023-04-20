WATCH: Mexicans hold earthquake drills amid fears it could become 'reality'

Thousands of people evacuated their homes and other buildings in Mexico City on Wednesday during a drill for a hypothetical 7.5 magnitude earthquake. There are mounting fears in the Mexican capital that a deadly quake could be on its way.

The drills are intended to prepare the population for the possibility of an earthquake that could have serious consequences for Mexico City and its metropolitan area, home to some 22 million people.

During the trial evacuation, a 'seismic alert' was activated to warn of a hypothetical quake, this will typically sound one minute before a tremor is felt.